Second Alarm Called As Crews Battle Massive House Fire In Baltimore

Smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of a Baltimore home for several blocks as crews worked to extinguish a two-alarm fire that broke out.

Crews from the Baltimore Firefighters Union were called to a home in the 3000 block of Westwood Avenue early on Sunday, Aug. 14, where there was a reported fire that broke out in a three-story house.

Upon arrival, firefighters were met with heavy smoke and a fast moving-fire, which prompted a second alarm at approximately 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

No injuries were initially reported. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Additional details have not been released by fire investigators.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.