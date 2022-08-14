Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Police & Fire

Second Alarm Called As Crews Battle Massive House Fire In Baltimore

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A fire broke out in a three-story Baltimore home on Sunday, Aug. 14.
A fire broke out in a three-story Baltimore home on Sunday, Aug. 14. Photo Credit: Twitter/@BCFDL734

Smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of a Baltimore home for several blocks as crews worked to extinguish a two-alarm fire that broke out.

Crews from the Baltimore Firefighters Union were called to a home in the 3000 block of Westwood Avenue early on Sunday, Aug. 14, where there was a reported fire that broke out in a three-story house.

Upon arrival, firefighters were met with heavy smoke and a fast moving-fire, which prompted a second alarm at approximately 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

No injuries were initially reported. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Additional details have not been released by fire investigators.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.