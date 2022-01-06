Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Police & Fire

Scooter-Riding Suspects Sought In Triple Inner Harbor Shooting That Killed Teen

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Suspects
Suspects Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

Police in Baltimore are seeking a pair seen riding a blue scooter in a Memorial Day Weekend shooting that left one teen dead and two others hurt.

The suspects were captured on surveillance heading to the scene at the Inner Harbor (201 E. Pratt Street) on Saturday, May 28, where 17-year-old Neal Mack died, city police said.

Two girls ages 15 and 17 were injured, the younger of whom suffered a non-life-threatening graze wound to her head, authorities said.

The suspects were seen riding on the blue scooter before the murder, and were also seen fleeing from the scene on it, city police said.

Anyone knowing the identity of these two individuals, or anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7ockup. You may be eligible for a reward.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.