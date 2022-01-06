Scooter-Riding Suspects Sought In Triple Inner Harbor Shooting That Killed Teen

Police in Baltimore are seeking a pair seen riding a blue scooter in a Memorial Day Weekend shooting that left one teen dead and two others hurt.

The suspects were captured on surveillance heading to the scene at the Inner Harbor (201 E. Pratt Street) on Saturday, May 28, where 17-year-old Neal Mack died, city police said.

Two girls ages 15 and 17 were injured, the younger of whom suffered a non-life-threatening graze wound to her head, authorities said.

The suspects were seen riding on the blue scooter before the murder, and were also seen fleeing from the scene on it, city police said.

Anyone knowing the identity of these two individuals, or anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7ockup. You may be eligible for a reward.

