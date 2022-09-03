Contact Us
Police & Fire

Repeat Violent Offender Arrested In Baltimore Murder Case: Police

David Cifarelli
Garrett Smith
Garrett Smith Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

A 51-year-old repeat violent offender from Baltimore is in custody again: This time, for murder, police said.

Garrett Smith is believed to have killed 54-year-old Ahnmad Artis during a dispute on the 1800 block of Ashburton Street around 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, Baltimore Police said.

Upon arrival, officers found Artis suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he later died.

Smith was arrested and charged with the homicide, police announced on Wednesday, March 9.

