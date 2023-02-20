Police ID Victim Of Baltimore Police Shooting, Suspect At Large

Authorities have identified the victim of a Feb. 13 Baltimore shooting.

Brandon Watts, 29, was gunned down on the 900 block of McKean Avenue around 5 p.m., city police said.

Watts was rushed to the hospital by ambulance and later pronounced dead.

Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2477.

Those who wish to remain anonymous should utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You may also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website

