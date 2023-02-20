Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Police ID Victim Of Baltimore Police Shooting, Suspect At Large

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Brandon Watts
Brandon Watts Photo Credit: Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland

Authorities have identified the victim of a Feb. 13 Baltimore shooting.

Brandon Watts, 29, was gunned down on the 900 block of McKean Avenue around 5 p.m., city police said.

Watts was rushed to the hospital by ambulance and later pronounced dead.

Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2477.

Those who wish to remain anonymous should utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You may also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.