Police ID Second Woman Trapped, Killed In Dundalk Rowhome Fire

A second person has died from injuries sustained when a Dundalk rowhouse went up in flames late last month.

Ann Baker, 61, is the second victim identified by Baltimore County Police following the fire that broke out shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28 in the 8500 block of Kavanagh Road.

Previously, the only victim named by the department was Beth Susan Gibson, 66, who also lived in the home with Baker. An unnamed third person escaped by jumping from a window to escape the fire also was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Upon arrival at the residence on the morning of the fatal fire, police say that officers found several people trapped inside the burning home.

Firefighters were able to battle dangerous and tricky continues to enter the building where they found Baker and Gibson, both of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two dogs were also killed in the fire.

Four people lived inside the home - one had already left for work before the blaze broke out - and the two surviving residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Officials say that the massive fire was under control within 90 minutes, at approximately 7:40 a.m. on Feb. 28.

The fatal fire remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.