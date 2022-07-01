Contact Us
Breaking News: 15-Year-Old Boy Kills Family Members In Maryland Shooting Spree: Police
Pedestrian Dies In Baltimore County Crash

Joe Gomez
Baltimore County Police Cruiser
Baltimore County Police Cruiser Photo Credit: Pinterest

A man was struck and killed by a car in Baltimore County, authorities said.

On January 5, at around 8:30 p.m., a 2013 Lexus struck a pedestrian while traveling northbound along Belair Road near Taylor Avenue, Baltimore County police say.

An investigation determined that the pedestrian, 34-year-old Byron Blowe, stepped into the northbound travel lane of Belair Road, from a sidewalk near Taylor Avenue when he was struck by the Lexus.

Blowe was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead and it does not appear that he was in the crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The driver remained at the scene.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is still investigating the accident.

