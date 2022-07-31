Pair Injured In Essex Double Shooting Face Weapon Charges: Police

Not so fast.

The two individuals injured in a double shooting in Maryland are now facing charges that stem from illicit drugs and a weapon detectives found in their vehicle, authorities announced.

Baltimore County detectives have filed criminal charges against two people who were shot at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26 near the intersection of Compass Road and Martin Boulevard in Essex.

A 43-year-old man and 42-year-old woman who were shot during the incident are now being charged with Controlled Dangerous Substances: possession with intent to distribute and firearm-related charges, according to officials.

The pair - whose names have not been released - are still being treated at Maryland hospitals for injuries sustained in the shooting.

Investigators noted that based on cellphone footage provided to detectives, at least one automatic weapon was used in the crime, which is believed to be a targeted shooting.

The search for the shooter is ongoing.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact investigators by calling (410) 307-2020. Information may also be provided through the Baltimore County iWATCH program or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

