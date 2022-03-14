Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

Northwest Baltimore Shooting Case Upgraded To Homicide Investigation: Police

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Crime scene police tape
Crime scene police tape Photo Credit: Pexels/kat wilcox

The Baltimore Police Department has upgraded a recent shooting case to a homicide investigation after the victim of said shooting succumbed to his injuries.

Police responded for a reported shooting in the 6800 block of Sturbridge Drive just after 2 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 10, the department said.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The department became aware that the victim had died from his injury on Monday.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.