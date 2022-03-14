Northwest Baltimore Shooting Case Upgraded To Homicide Investigation: Police

The Baltimore Police Department has upgraded a recent shooting case to a homicide investigation after the victim of said shooting succumbed to his injuries.

Police responded for a reported shooting in the 6800 block of Sturbridge Drive just after 2 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 10, the department said.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The department became aware that the victim had died from his injury on Monday.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

