Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Nearly 2 Dozen Displaced By Baltimore Area Fire

Joe Gomez
Massive Apt Fire In Reisterstown
Massive Apt Fire In Reisterstown Photo Credit: Reiserstown Volunteer Fire Company

More than 20 people were without homes after a fire tore through an apartment building in Reisterstown, according to officials.

The fire began at around 8:20 p.m. in the unit block of Brookebury Dr. 21136 on Jan. 17, and quickly engulfed the apartment building to the point where flames were seen shooting out of the roof, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. 

Nobody was injured and the Red Cross is assisting the families who have been displaced.

The fire was under investigation.

