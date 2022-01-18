Nearly 2 Dozen Displaced By Baltimore Area Fire

More than 20 people were without homes after a fire tore through an apartment building in Reisterstown, according to officials.

The fire began at around 8:20 p.m. in the unit block of Brookebury Dr. 21136 on Jan. 17, and quickly engulfed the apartment building to the point where flames were seen shooting out of the roof, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Nobody was injured and the Red Cross is assisting the families who have been displaced.

The fire was under investigation.

