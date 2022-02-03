MURDER: Baltimore's Akia Eggleston Believed Killed By Father Of Unborn Baby

A pregnant woman who went missing in 2017 is believed to have been killed by the father of her unborn child, authorities said.

Michael Robertson was charged with murder in Akia Eggleston's disappearance, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said Thursday, Feb. 3.

Eggleston, 22, disappeared days before her baby shower at eight months pregnant. Robertson, meanwhile, moved to Michigan and was taken into custody by the Muskegon County Sheriff, Mosby said at a press conference.

Eggleston was looking forward to moving in with Robertson, now 41, who was also in a relationship with another 22-year-old woman who just delivered to their second child, authorities said.

Robertson sent Eggleston photos of an apartment on May 2. Eggleston then purchased a pair of money orders totaling $450, after making several ATM withdrawals. She then messaged Robertson on Facebook saying "I called you, I got the money order."

Later that day, she tried withdrawing cash twice from an ATM unsuccessfully. She and Robertson were texting back and forth on May 3, the day authorities believe Eggleston was killed.

The two had apparently gotten into a "volatile" argument on May 2, the same night Eggleston shared a sonogram photo of her baby on Facebook.

Robertson took a Lyft ordered by Eggleston to the Cherry Hill neighborhood and phone records show he was near her house between 5:35 and 6:18 p.m. that night, according to Mosby.

The last time anyone heard from Eggleston was around 5:20 p.m. that night when she sent a friend an invitation to her baby shower. A search for Eggleston was renewed in May 2021.

