Multiple Weekend Shootings Reported In Baltimore

Multiple shootings were reported this weekend in Baltimore.

On Feb. 27, around 1:30 a.m., Central District patrol officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East Baltimore Street where they found a 42-year-old male victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the back and upper arm. Medic transported the victim to an area hospital listed in stable condition.

A 44-year-old man was shot in his left thigh by someone trying to rob him around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26 on the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, police said.

The victim went home after the shooting and decided to go to an area hospital shortly afterward with non life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Earlier that night, around 6 p.m., a 37-year-old man walked into the hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. Further details were not immediately known.

Around 1:30 a.m. that morning, officers responding to the 2100 block of Frederick Avenue found a 33-year-old male victim suffering from multiple gunshots to the upper body. Medic transported the victim to an area hospital listed in critical condition.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

