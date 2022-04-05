Contact Us
Police & Fire

Motorcyclist, 22, Killed On Baltimore National Pike

Cecilia Levine
Baltimore County FD
Baltimore County FD Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire Department

A 22-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash on Baltimore National Pike late Tuesday, May 2, authorities said.

Joseph Blackwell was struck by a 2008 Acura TL making a left turn onto the highway going west around 10:15 p.m., Baltimore County police said.

Blackwell, who was heading in the opposite direction, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Team continues working to determine all of the factors that contributed to this crash.

