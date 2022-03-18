Contact Us
Police & Fire

Missing Baltimore 10-Year-Old 'Got Startled And Ran' Away From Home Found: Police

David Cifarelli
Quinn-Andre Pitts-Jones
Quinn-Andre Pitts-Jones Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

UPDATE: Quinn-Andre Pitts-Jones, was taken to his grandmother’s house by a Good Samaritan. 

The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing "vulnerable" youth.

Quinn-Andre Pitts-Jones, 10, in the 100 block fo Lucerne Avenue around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 17, police said. The child apparently got startled and ran out of his home and has not been seen since. 

Pitts-Jones was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue uniform style pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call officers in the Southeast District at (410) 396-2422.

