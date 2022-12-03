Maryland State Police Helicopter Crew Rescues Hunter After Falling From Tree Stand

An injured hunter who found himself in a precarious position after falling more than a dozen feet from a tree stand had to be airlifted to an area hospital by Maryland State Police crews, authorities say.

First responders responded to a call shortly after noon on Friday, Dec. 2, regarding a hunter who was stranded near Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge after falling 14 feet from a tree stand and landing in an awkward position.

According to police, the aerial crew assigned to the Easton Section responded to the area near the refuge in Dorchester County to assist a man who required medical attention after the fall.

Officials said that the Dorchester County Department of Emergency Services (DES) contacted SYSCOM and requested the Maryland State Police Aviation Command conduct the rescue due to the severity of the injuries and the remote location and marshy terrain.

Once at the scene, officers said that the crew was able to get in contact with rescuers on the ground who were providing aid to the injured hunter.

From overhead, police say that the crew was able to deploy a trooper paramedic, who was equipped with medical equipment and rescue gear, who - alongside Dorchester County ground rescuers - rendered aid and packaged the hunter for an aerial extraction.

The hunter, accompanied by the paramedic, was then hoisted 80 feet to the helicopter, police said. He was then flown to an area trauma center while receiving “advanced medical care en route to the hospital.”

His condition was not immediately available on Saturday, Dec. 3.

“The Maryland State Police Aviation Command has served Maryland citizens since 1970 and operates a fleet of 10 AW139 helicopters from seven bases throughout the state,” according to officials. “Each aircraft provides coverage 24/7/365 to Maryland residents and visitors.

“The MSPAC missions include medevac, law enforcement, search and rescue, homeland security, and disaster assessment,” officials added. "The success of the missions relies heavily on the cooperative efforts of local fire, rescue, EMS, law enforcement agencies, and our partners at the US Coast Guard and the US Park Police.”

