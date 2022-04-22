Contact Us
Maryland Repeat Violent Offender Arrested In PA For 2021 Homicide: Police

David Cifarelli
Arthur McCaden
Arthur McCaden Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

A repeat violent offender from Maryland was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with a 2021 homicide, authorities said.

Authorities arrested Arthur McCaden, 36, in Montgomery County, PA while he was committing a larceny in a convenience store on Feb. 23, Baltimore Police said. He was wanted in connection with the shooting death of 36-year-old Derrick Smith.

Police responded for a Shot Spotter alert in the 1200 block and 1300 blocks of West North Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. on December 17, 2021, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found Smith unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. There were three other victims suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds as well, according to police.

Smith was taken to a local hospital where he later died. McCaden has since been charged with first-degree murder, police said. 

