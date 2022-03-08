Contact Us
Police & Fire

Maryland Man Gets 28 Years In Prison For 2020 Shooting

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Prison cell
Prison cell Photo Credit: Pixabay/Ichigo121212

A Baltimore judge has issued the maximum sentence to a man for shooting another man in 2020, according to the Baltimore City State’s Attorney Office.

Edward Foster was sentenced to 28 years in prison, with the first five years to be served without the possibility of parole, on Tuesday, March 8.

Foster was convicted on several charges including second degree assault, illegal possession of a regulated firearm and reckless endangerment stemming from a shooting on April 19, 2020.

On that day Baltimore Police responded to the 5200 block of Cedgate Road for a reported shooting. When they got there, officers found Charles Brown suffering from gunshot wounds on his abdomen and thigh.

Witnesses said Foster shot brown several times, the office reports. He was found and arrested a few days later, on April 24, at the Red Roof Inn located at 111 Timonium Road. 

Police also found a loaded .40 caliber semiautomatic handgun under the mattress in the room. After his arrest, Foster was prohibited from possessing a firearm. 

