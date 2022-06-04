Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Man & Woman Hospitalized In Afternoon Southern Baltimore Shooting: Police

David Cifarelli
David Cifarelli
Baltimore Police Department
Baltimore Police Department

A man and woman are in the hospital following an afternoon shooting in southern Baltimore, authorities said. 

Police were called to investigate a shooting in the 2600 block of Huron Street just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, Baltimore Police said. 

Upon arrival, officers found a 30-year-old male was shot in his right leg. In addition, a 42-year-old female was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 3200 block of Hollins Ferry Road. Bot were taken to local hospitals in stable condition, police said. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2499. Anonymous tips can be sent to the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP or online at metrocrimestoppers.com

