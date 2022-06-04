Man & Woman Hospitalized In Afternoon Southern Baltimore Shooting: Police

A man and woman are in the hospital following an afternoon shooting in southern Baltimore, authorities said.

Police were called to investigate a shooting in the 2600 block of Huron Street just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, Baltimore Police said.

Upon arrival, officers found a 30-year-old male was shot in his right leg. In addition, a 42-year-old female was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 3200 block of Hollins Ferry Road. Bot were taken to local hospitals in stable condition, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2499. Anonymous tips can be sent to the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP or online at metrocrimestoppers.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.