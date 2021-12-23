Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

Man Stabbed Dead In Baltimore County 1 Week Shy Of Mother's Death Anniversary

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Austin Knee
Austin Knee Photo Credit: Kirsten Knee Facebook

Happy. Loyal. Upbeat.

This is how Austin Knee was being remembered.

The 19-year-old man was stabbed dead on Trolod Court in Owings Mills on Dec. 21 around 1:10 p.m., Baltimore County police said.

Despite the efforts of police officers and medics, Knee was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives were continuing to investigate.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe for Knee's family had raised $740 as of Thursday morning.

"Austin was a happy person with an amazing sense of humor, he knew how to make the bad days good and was one of the best brother’s anyone could have asked for," the page reads. 

"His unexpected passing especially at this time of year and only 6 days after the anniversary of our mothers passing."

Click here to donate.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.