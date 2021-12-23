Man Stabbed Dead In Baltimore County 1 Week Shy Of Mother's Death Anniversary

Happy. Loyal. Upbeat.

This is how Austin Knee was being remembered.

The 19-year-old man was stabbed dead on Trolod Court in Owings Mills on Dec. 21 around 1:10 p.m., Baltimore County police said.

Despite the efforts of police officers and medics, Knee was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives were continuing to investigate.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe for Knee's family had raised $740 as of Thursday morning.

"Austin was a happy person with an amazing sense of humor, he knew how to make the bad days good and was one of the best brother’s anyone could have asked for," the page reads.

"His unexpected passing especially at this time of year and only 6 days after the anniversary of our mothers passing."

Click here to donate.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.