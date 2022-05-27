Man Shot In The Head, Killed In East Baltimore: Police

A Baltimore man has died after being shot in the head in East Baltimore, authorities said.

Police responded to the 1900 block of East North Avenue around 5:49 p.m. on Friday, May 27, Baltimore Police said.

Upon arrival, officers found an unknown adult male victim. The unresponsive man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-7lockup.

