Man Falls From Upper Level Of Towson Town Center Parking Garage: Sources Say (DEVELOPING)

A 26-year-old man is on the hospital after reportedly falling between 30 and 40 feet from the upper level of a parking garage at the Towson Town Mall, initial reports said.

The man was described as being critically injured with no feeling to the lower part of his body, initial reports said.

The incident was reported around 10:48 a.m. on Monday, April 4, according to initial reports.

This is a developing story so check back for updates.

