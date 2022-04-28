Man Exposes Himself To Female Students At University Of Maryland: Police

University of Maryland Police are investigating a recent indecent exposure incident on the school's campus.

A man reportedly exposed himself to two female students as they were walking toward Allegany Hall, police said. This happened just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, police said.

The man is described as a White, standing about six-feet tall and with blonde hair. He was wearing a black leather jacket, dark pants and had a black backpack at the time of the incident, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-405-3555. Anonymous tips can be sent online.

