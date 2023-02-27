Contact Us
Police & Fire

Man Dies At Area Hospital After Suffering Stab Wound In Baltimore: Police

Zak Failla
The victim was found in the 800 block of Port Street in Baltimore
The victim was found in the 800 block of Port Street in Baltimore Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police say that a 54-year-old man has died after suffering an early-morning stab wound in Baltimore.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called to the 800 block of Port Street to investigate a call for a cutting, officials said.

Upon arrival, officers found the 54-year-old man - whose name has not been released pending the notification of his next of kin - unresponsive with a stab wound to his body.

Paramedics transported the man to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Monday morning. The incident is now being investigated by homicide detectives.

No information about a possible suspect or motive has been released by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal stabbing has been asked to contact homicide detectives at the Baltimore Police Department by calling (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

