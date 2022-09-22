Contact Us
Loud Bang Rattles Neighbors During SWAT Standoff In Cherry Hill: Report

AJ Goldbloom
Baltimore police
Baltimore police Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

A loud bang rattled neighbors during a SWAT incident at a Cherry Hill home Thursday, Sept. 22, developing reports say.

Officers were stationed in front of an apartment building at the 2900 Denham Circle South and were using a loud speaker to tell the resident, or residents, inside to come out, CBS Baltimore reported.

About an hour after police arrived at the scene, neighbors heard the sound of a loud bang, which was believed to be from stun grenade, Avajoye Burnett of WJZ said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Click here for more from CBS Baltimore.

