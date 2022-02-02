Contact Us
Longtime NBC News Anchor Leon Harris Charged With DUI In Maryland Crash

Cecilia Levine
Leon Harris
Leon Harris Photo Credit: Leon Harris Twitter

Longtime NBC4 news anchor Leon Harris is facing a DUI charge in a Maryland crash over the weekend, his news station reports.

Harris rear-ended a vehicle on Bradley Boulevard on River Road, sending that car into a third vehicle, the outlet says citing police.

The news anchor apparently tried to leave the scene but was stopped by police and had a BAC twice the legal limit, which is .08%. No injuries were reported.

Click here for more from NBC4.

