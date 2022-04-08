Contact Us
Juvenile Charged In Shooting Death Of 8-Year-Old Girl In Baltimore: Police (UPDATED)

A juvenile has been charged in the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old in Baltimore.

A juvenile has been charged for his role in the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old girl who was found with life-threatening injuries in a Baltimore basement, police announced.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, officers from the Baltimore County Towson Precinct responded to the 6300 block of Sherwood Road, where there was a reported shooting involving a minor. 

Upon arrival, officers located an 8-year-old girl in the basement of the Sherwood Road home with a gunshot wound to her chest, officials said.

Paramedics transported the child to an area hospital for treatment, where she was later pronounced dead, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

The investigation led police to identify a juvenile as a potential shooting suspect, and the minor has been charged, a spokesperson for the department said on Thursday, Aug. 4.

Police noted that the incident remains under investigation, with the case being taken over by the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office and Department of Juvenile Services.

Officials noted that by law, the Baltimore County Police Department is strictly prohibited from releasing any additional information regarding the victim or suspect in this case due to their ages.

“The young shooting victim involved in this case did not survive,” a spokesperson for the Baltimore County Police Department announced. “While (Baltimore County Police) homicide detectives believe this was an isolated incident, an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting continues.” 

