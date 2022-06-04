'It's A Shame:' Baltimore Mother Of 3 Becomes Recent Homicide Victim

A Baltimore mother of three has become one of the city's most recent homicide victims, multiple sources say.

Sophia Wilks, 40, was shot outside her home in the 700 block of Linnard Street shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, Baltimore City Police said. Wilks was taken to a local hospital where she later died, police said.

Wilks' children were inside the home when the shooting occurred but it is unknown if they witnessed it, WBAL reports.

"It hurts because she was so young, young and nice children" neighbor Pete Modlin told the outlet.

"It's a shame. I mean, there is an issue with the crime in Baltimore City," Travis Bruce, a contractor, told the outlet. "I don't know if this is something that can be fixed."

Police are offering up to $8,000 to anyone with information. Police can be reached at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-688-7Lockup. Anonymous tips can also be sent online at metrocrimestoppers.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.