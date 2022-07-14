Investigation Into Outlaw Motorcycle Gang In Baltimore Leads To Arrests, Drug, Weapon Seizures

A months-long investigation into a leader of a violent Outlaw Motorcycle Gang operating in Baltimore led to more than a dozen arrests for drug and weapons charges tied to a homicide in North Carolina.

The Baltimore County Police Department’s Vice Narcotics Section announced the completion of an investigation into trafficked cocaine and prescription pills in Maryland, which led to a host of new information regarding a triple homicide involving a purported rival gang.

While investigating the gang leader, police said that they uncovered new information in reference to the triple homicide, which happened in Fayetteville, North Carolina, between the Outlaw Motorcycle Gang and its rivals.

Detectives uncovered information about an unrelated stabbing, as well as contraband smuggled into a correctional facility, according to the department.

At the conclusion of the investigation, police said that:

Thirteen arrests were made;

Nineteen search and seizure warrants were served;

Twenty firearms were seized;

A “substantial amount of (cash) and narcotics" were recovered.

Police did not release the names or specific charges for anyone implicated in the investigation. Homeland Security Investigations also assisted in the operation, authorities noted.

