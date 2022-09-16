Here's What We Know After Three Teens Busted Following High-Speed Baltimore Police Pursuit

Three teens are in custody after being busted with illegal handguns and marijuana following a high-speed pursuit with police in Baltimore on Friday afternoon.

Shortly before 12:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, a Baltimore Police officer’s License Plate Reader (LPR) alerted to a vehicle wanted in connection to an armed robbery, and when the teens noticed a police presence around them, they proceeded to speed away in an attempt to avoid being apprehended.

Police said that the teen driver proceeded onto multiple highways, driving recklessly, and striking a civilian vehicle in further attempts to avoid officers.

With an assist from a Baltimore County Police Department helicopter, the chase ultimately came to a conclusion on I-83 northbound near the Padonia Road ramp in Baltimore County.

The trio attempted to ditch their contraband by throwing a bag out of the window of their sedan before taking off on foot, police said.

All three teens were ultimately apprehended after a brief chase.

Two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old were taken into custody, and officers recovered three loaded handguns and suspected marijuana. All three were scheduled to be transported to Juvenile Booking, where they will be formally charged.

No other information was provided by the police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.