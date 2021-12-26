Contact Us
Harrowing Details Released In Baltimore Fire That Killed Boy, 7

Cecilia Levine

Gwynn Oak fire Photo Credit: Baltimore Co. Volunteer Firefighter’s Association

A 7-year-old Baltimore boy trapped between two levels of heat and fire died in a Christmas morning blaze started by a cigarette has died, fire officials announced.

Clinton Chimobi Ezeamaka, of the 6700 block of Townbrook Drive in Gwynn Oak, died at the pediatric burn unit of The Johns Hopkins Hospital, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

The fire started due to improperly discarded cigarettes in the apartment directly below the victim's third-floor unit, authorities found. 

A large amount of combustible materials (clothing and debris) was found on the balcony of the apartment of origin, which caught fire and spread upwards, officials said.

The fire burned into the building's roof structure so that the victim was trapped with heat and fire beneath him and heat and fire above him.

The fire has been ruled accidental.

Fire crews from Engine 3 (Woodlawn) and Truck 13 (Westview) found the boy in his bedroom and removed him from the building to EMS crews, who immediately began life-saving measures before transporting him to the hospital.

