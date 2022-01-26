Gunman Gets Life In Prison For Deadly Baltimore Shooting Spree: DA

A man has been sentenced to life in prison plus 52 years for a shooting spree that claimed the life of one and injured three others in Baltimore, according to officials.

Donte Patterson committed the shootings in April of 2019 near Mondawin Mall, killing Levar Mullen-El and injuring three additional victims in what prosecutors call a revenge killing.

Deputy State’s Attorney Kurt Bjorklund prosecuted the case and said:

“Handgun violence is unacceptable on our city’s streets, no matter the reason. Revenge and retaliatory acts circumvent the criminal justice process and simply continue the destructive cycle of violence. The stiff sentence ensures that Mr. Patterson will never pull a trigger on our streets again."

Patterson must serve 15 years of his Life sentence without the possibility of parole. He was found guilty by a Baltimore City jury of Murder in the Second Degree, Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Use of a Firearm in a Crime of Violence, and Conspiracy to Commit Murder on October 7, 2021.

On April 11, 2019, at approximately 11:17 a.m, investigators located a surveillance camera nearby that captured the 2200 block of Orem Avenue. Footage showed a vehicle parked in that block with four individuals, all dressed in black, exiting the vehicle, heading south towards the 2200 block of Ruskin Avenue, and then returning a brief time later, according to Baltimore City Police.

A fifth suspect remained in the vehicle as the driver.

The suspected vehicle appeared to be a silver Infiniti Q45, four-door, with tinted windows, sunroof and had an identifying characteristic of paperwork stashed in the front dashboard window.

Utilizing police databases and license plate reader technology, detectives were able to identify the suspected vehicle and established that it was present at the shooting scene on April 11.

The vehicle was also at the scene of another murder, the night before, on N. Chester Street and E. North Avenue where two individuals, Marcus Alston and Diarah Baxter, were killed, police said.

