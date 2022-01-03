Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice
Gov. Hogan Breaks Down During Visit To Ukrainian Church With Vandalized Cemetery (PHOTOS)

David Cifarelli
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Photo Credit: Gov. Larry Hogan Facebook

The State of Maryland is standing in solidarity with a Ukrainian church in Baltimore, whose cemetery had some of its headstones defaced in the wake of the Russian invasion.

More than 50 headstones at St. Michael’s Ukrainian Cemetery were found damaged — most being knocked over — around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, Baltimore County police reported. 

Gov. Larry Hogan visited the church on Monday, Feb. 28 in solidarity. Photos show a tearful governor delivering a speech.

St. Michael's Church officials said its cemetery was vandalized four years ago, WBAL reports. Now, the church is trying to raise enough money to repair the headstones and is also informing families about the incident.

While authorities continue to investigate this case, the City is asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone with information is asked to contact the precinct at 410-307-2020 or submit a tip online at www.metrocrimestoppers.org

