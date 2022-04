A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of a 22-year-old homicide suspect.

Artaz L. Cotton is wanted in the Oct. 29, 2021 killing on the 1200 block of Stamford Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppersexternal link at 1-866-756-2587.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.