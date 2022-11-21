Four Injured, One Killed In Separate Baltimore Shootings, Police Say

Authorities say that a 25-year-old man was killed in Baltimore as police continue to investigate a trio of shootings that happened within six hours of each other on Sunday night.

The busy evening began shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, when Southwest District Patrol officers from the Baltimore City Police Department were called to the 2600 block of St. Benedict Street for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers said that they found a 25-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators.

Hours later, shortly before 10:20 p.m. on Sunday night, Central District patrol officers responded to the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue to investigate a shot-spotter alert.

Officials say that officers were met by two men suffering from gunshot wounds to their arm and back. Both were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Shortly after that, a 22-year-old man walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his body.

All three were treated for their injuries. Their conditions were not immediately available on Monday, Nov. 21.

Each of the shootings remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding any of the incidents has been asked to contact investigators at the Baltimore City Police Department Southwest District at (410) 396-2100, Central District at (410) 396-2411, or MetroCrime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7LockUp.

