Florida Woman Sentenced For Assaulting, Stabbing Ex-17-Year-Old Maryland Lover

A Florida woman has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for assaulting a teenager from Maryland with whom she was romantically involved, authorities said.

Deriyan Woodson, 27, drove from Orlando, Florida to Maryland where she entered the 17-year-old's home, duct taped the victim's grandmother and proceeded to stab and assault the teenager with a handgun and kitchen knife on July 31, 2017.

Woodson pleaded guilty to being romantically involved with the 17-year-old from Halethorpe and committing an act of domestic violence, Baltimore County Police said. Woodson was later arrested after checking into a hotel in Elkridge with the teenager.

When Howard County Police were called to the hotel, they recognized the teenager was also reported missing by her parents in July 2017, as stated in a federal release. In addition, the 17-year-old was said to be staying with Woodson in a Florida hotel from July 15, 2017 to July 21, 2017 before the teenager travelled back to Maryland to finish school.

After being read her Miranda rights by Baltimore Police, Woodson told officers that she was planning on taking the teen back to Florida with her per the teen's request. However, investigators uncovered a series of text messages between Woodson and the victim that directly contradicted Woodson's claim that the teen wanted to go back to Florida with her.

The two had met through social media and communicated through FaceTime, texting and other social media platforms.

