Five students were in the hospital following a school bus crash in Carroll County, WMAR reports.

The bus carrying 21 students crashed at Middleburg and Union Bridge roads after leaving Northwest Middle School on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 11, the outlet reports.

All injuries were said to be minor and another bus brought the remaining students home, the outlet reports.

Click here to read the full story from WMAR.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.