Fatal Crash Victim Who Was Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore ID'd: Police

Police have identified a man who died at the hospital after being shot and crashing his vehicle through a busy intersection over the weekend.

Antonio Warrington, 43, was shot repeatedly on Sunday, Nov. 13 by an unknown shooter, causing him to crash and leaving him listed in critical condition until he reportedly died, officials announced.

Shortly after 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, officers from the Baltimore City Police Department responded to a Shot Spotter alert in the 1700 block of North Carey Street, officials said.

A short time later, officers then received a call and were dispatched to a reported crash nearby at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and West North Avenue.

Upon arrival at the scene of the crash, officers say that they found Warrington suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the vehicle.

Warrington was transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition on Monday, Nov. 14 before later succumbing to his injuries, according to a department spokesperson.

Western District shooting detectives continue to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the shooting has been asked to contact investigators at the Baltimore Police Department by calling (410) 396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

