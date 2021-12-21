Essex Man Critical After Broad Daylight Shooting: Police

A man was gunned down in the afternoon in Essex, according to Baltimore County Police.

On Dec. 20, at around 1:30 p.m., police responded to the Unit block of Glenwood Rd., for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported the victim to an area hospital where he underwent surgery for life-threatening injuries.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 to anyone who has information regarding this shooting that leads to an arrest.

