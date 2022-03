An elderly woman died after being shot multiple times in Northwest Baltimore, authorities said.

Officers were called for a wellness check in the 5000 block of Queensbury Avenue when they found the 70-year-old woman dead with gunshot wounds just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 3, city police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

