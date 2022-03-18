Dundalk Man Charged With Stabbing His Mother To Death & Attacking Brother: Police

A man from Dundalk has been charged for allegedly stabbing his mother to death and attacking his brother, multiple sources said.

Raymond G. Swartz, 24, is currently being held without bail with connection to killing his mother, 54-year-old Stacy Franz, Baltimore County Police said. He faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder, WBFF reports.

Swartz’s brother, whose identity has not been released, was also said to have been attacked, the outlet reports. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment but has since been released.

Officers responded to a call of “unknown trouble” in the 7300 block of Kirtley Road around 4 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, police said.

While approaching the scene, officers saw Swartz walking in the road. After stopping him, police were directed to his home where they found Franz had suffered from multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Swartz is being held at the Baltimore County Detention center, police said. He was previously charged with making a false 911 call in December, WBFF reports.

