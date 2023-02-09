David Linthicum In Custody, Officer Seriously Injured After Days-Long Manhunt (DEVELOPING)

David Linthicum was taken into custody early Friday, Feb. 10 after a days-long manhunt and two police-involved shootings, police in Baltimore County announced.

Things began unfolding when a family member called police to a Powers Avenue home around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, where 24-year-old Linthicum shot and injured an officer, county police said.

The officer was taken to an area hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

A search for the armed and dangerous Linthicum continued into Thursday, Feb. 9. At approximately 9:30 p.m., when residents in the area of Powers Road and Warren Road were instructed once again to shelter in place after Linthicum was spotted, according to investigators.

The search brought authorities to Harford County.

Circumstances around Linthicum's arrest were not immediately announced. Meanwhile, Baltimore County schools that had been closed during the manhunt will reopen Friday, Feb. 10.

