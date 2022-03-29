Concerns Grow Over Missing 84-Year-Old From Baltimore In Need Of Medical Attention

Baltimore City Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing elderly man from the city, the Maryland Center for Missing and Unidentified Persons (MCMUP) said on Facebook.

Irving Young, 84, was last seen in the Eastern District of Baltimore on Thursday, March 24, the MCMUP said.

Young was last seen wearing a gray and orange puffy jacket, green plaid pants and slippers. He is said to be driving a silver 2008 Dodge Ram pickup truck with Maryland plates 59512HT, the organization said.

He may be in need of medical attention. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 443-984-7385 or 911

