Body Pulled From Water Of Baltimore Golf Course Under Investigation: Police

An investigation is underway in Maryland after a dead body was pulled from a Baltimore golf course, police said.

Police investigators and members of the Baltimore Fire Department responded to the Carroll Park Golf Course on Washington Boulevard shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, where there was a report of an unresponsive man floating in a body of water in the area.

First responders were able to locate the body of the man - whose name was not released - and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office to conduct an autopsy and determine the exact cause of death, they added.

No other details were released by the police.

Anyone with information regarding the death has been asked to contact detectives in Baltimore by calling (410) 396-2100.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can also reach Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or on the MCS Maryland website.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

