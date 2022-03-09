Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Police & Fire

Body Pulled From Water Of Baltimore Golf Course Under Investigation: Police

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The body was pulled from the water at the Carroll Park Golf Course, according to police.
The body was pulled from the water at the Carroll Park Golf Course, according to police. Photo Credit: Google Maps satellite view

An investigation is underway in Maryland after a dead body was pulled from a Baltimore golf course, police said.

Police investigators and members of the Baltimore Fire Department responded to the Carroll Park Golf Course on Washington Boulevard shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, where there was a report of an unresponsive man floating in a body of water in the area.

First responders were able to locate the body of the man - whose name was not released - and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office to conduct an autopsy and determine the exact cause of death, they added.

No other details were released by the police.

Anyone with information regarding the death has been asked to contact detectives in Baltimore by calling (410) 396-2100.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can also reach Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or on the MCS Maryland website.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.