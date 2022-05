Firefighters were on the scene of a bedroom fire that broke out at a home in north Baltimore, the city's firefighter's union said on Twitter.

Smoke was seen coming from the second floor of a two-story home in the 5200 block of Ready Avenue around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, according to the union.Â

This is a developing story so check back for updates.Â

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.