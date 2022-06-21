Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Police & Fire

Baltimore Soul Food Restaurant Owner Killed On Father's Day

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Trevor White
Trevor White Photo Credit: Trevor White Facebook

A 40-year-old dad and Little Italy restaurant owner was shot and killed Father's Day in Baltimore has left the community in shock.

Trevor White was one of the owners of RYMKS Bar & Grille, a soul food restaurant on East Pratt Street, sources say.

He was shot multiple times on Lakeside Avenue in Northeast Baltimore around 4 a.m. Sunday, June 19, police say.

His family released the following statement:

"Trevor was many things to many people – a husband, father, brother, cousin, uncle, Fraternity Brother, and friend. The youngest member of the White family, he was an incredible source of strength; a firm, strong, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone he met. His passion was palpable and his energy will never be replaced."

A reward of up to $8,000 was being offered in White's case.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.