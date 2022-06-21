Baltimore Soul Food Restaurant Owner Killed On Father's Day

A 40-year-old dad and Little Italy restaurant owner was shot and killed Father's Day in Baltimore has left the community in shock.

Trevor White was one of the owners of RYMKS Bar & Grille, a soul food restaurant on East Pratt Street, sources say.

He was shot multiple times on Lakeside Avenue in Northeast Baltimore around 4 a.m. Sunday, June 19, police say.

His family released the following statement:

"Trevor was many things to many people – a husband, father, brother, cousin, uncle, Fraternity Brother, and friend. The youngest member of the White family, he was an incredible source of strength; a firm, strong, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone he met. His passion was palpable and his energy will never be replaced."

A reward of up to $8,000 was being offered in White's case.

