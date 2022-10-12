Baltimore Sisters Stabbed In Las Vegas Strip Attack

A pair of Baltimore sisters away on a girls trip were among eight victims of an unprovoked attack on the Las Vegas strip last week.

Gabby and Cassy Hewes and the six other people were stabbed near the Wynn Las Vegas around 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, according to loved ones and local police. Two of those victims died.

The suspect has been identified as Yoni Barrios, a 32-year-old Guatemalan native who carried out the attack to "let the anger out," abc7 reports.

More than $16,000 had been raised for the Hewes sisters on a GoFundMe page as of Tuesday, Oct. 11.

