Baltimore Police Seek ID Of Homeless Man

Does this face look familiar to you?

The Baltimore Police Department need sthe public's help in identifying a man depicted in a sketch.

He is described as a Black male between 30 and 40 years old, 5'9," and weighing 120 pounds. Police believe he could be homeless and was last seen wearing the green jacket in the picture. He may have frequented the Perkins Homes area, police said.

It was not clear why police were seeking the man's identity.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.