Police & Fire

Baltimore Man Having 'Behavioral Crisis' Critical After Police Shootout

Cecilia Levine
Baltimore police
Baltimore police Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

Police returned fire on a Baltimore man having a "behavioral crisis" on Christmas, authorities said.

Officers responding to a home on the 4100 block of Crawford Avenue found the 59-year-old man, who pulled out a handgun and began shooting at police around 4:25 p.m., the city's police department said in a release.

Officers returned fire, striking the suspect, who was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

This incident remains under investigation. Charges were pending. Detectives are handling this incident.

