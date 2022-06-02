Contact Us
Baltimore Man Flashing Ghost Gun On Social Media Livestream Busted With Cocaine, Heroin: Police

Cecilia Levine
Evidence seized
Evidence seized Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

A Baltimore man who brandished a handgun on a social media live stream was found with cocaine, heroin, and cash when authorities arrested him, police said.

The unnamed 21-year-old man was spotted in a social media platform on Feb. 6, brandishing the firearm, Baltimore police said.

He was arrested from the 300 block of S. Franklintown Road, where authorities recovered the ghost gun, drugs and money, police said.

He was charged with handgun and narcotics violations, and all seized property was submitted as evidence.

