Baltimore Man Facing Life Sentence For Killing Man During Dice Game

A Baltimore City jury returned a guilty verdict for a man who fatally shot another man during a dice game in the Shipley Hill neighborhood two years ago, the State Attorney’s Office said.

Danjuan McBride faces life in prison, plus 35 years, for the first-degree murder of Tavonte Briggs, the office said on Wednesday, March 23.

McBride approached Briggs during a dice game on 300 South Franklintown Road at approximately 12:40 p.m. on July 25, 2020, the office said. McBride then started shooting Briggs and even chased him while Briggs tried to run away. McBride kept shooting until Briggs collapsed, the office said.

Later on McBride’s mother and stepmother both told investigators that McBride had admitted to killing Briggs. McBride was also placed at the scene through cellular tower analysis, the office said.

“We will not tolerate violent individuals who demonstrate a blatant and bold disregard for human decency," said State's Attorney Mosby regarding the verdict. "Today sends a clear message that my office remains wholly committed to prosecuting those who are responsible for bringing this senseless violence to our streets.”

