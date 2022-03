Baltimore County Police are investigating a daytime shooting that left a 43-year-old man dead, they said.

Police found Tayvon Scott suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the 1900 block of Ewald Avenue at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, county police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.

